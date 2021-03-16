Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 15,041 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 423.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $189.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $189.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.68.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

