Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 5,201 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,256.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.07.

Shares of ALGN opened at $558.85 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $565.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

