Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4,104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.52. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

