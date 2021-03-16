Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2,229.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $112.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average of $98.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

