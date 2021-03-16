Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6,734.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MNST shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

