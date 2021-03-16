Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14,122.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

