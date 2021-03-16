Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $2.45 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.