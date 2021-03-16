Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

3/6/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

2/10/2021 – Protagonist Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

PTGX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.33. 9,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,172. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. Analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

