Proton (XPR) Market Cap Hits $38.30 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $38.30 million and $3.94 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,528,754,215 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

