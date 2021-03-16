Proton (XPR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.76 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. Proton has a total market cap of $39.17 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00665363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00026252 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,528,754,215 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

