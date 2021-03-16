Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NYSE:PFS opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

