Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,210 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 978,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after buying an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Prudential Financial by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 231,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.