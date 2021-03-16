Prudential (LON:PRU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,569.00

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,569 ($20.50) and last traded at GBX 1,568.25 ($20.49), with a volume of 271970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,545 ($20.19).

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,485.33 ($19.41).

Get Prudential alerts:

The company has a market cap of £41.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,370.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,259.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

About Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.