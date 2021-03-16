Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 136,019 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,507,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,019 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $103,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.31. 1,378,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,161,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $251.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.