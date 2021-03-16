Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 20,605 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of The Boeing worth $66,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.44.

The Boeing stock traded down $9.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.05. 745,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,743,965. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

