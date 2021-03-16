Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 29,523 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $90,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,827,000 after buying an additional 59,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.52. 57,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,903. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $217.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

