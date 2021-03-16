Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 5,705 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $63,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $720.82. 7,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,571. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $714.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $668.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.