Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $56,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $9.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $725.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,388. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $745.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

