Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,220 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $165,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,426,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $2,278,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.18. 272,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,290,253. The stock has a market cap of $295.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

