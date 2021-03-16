Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 125,129 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,129 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $106,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,661. The company has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

