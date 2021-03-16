Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 21,971 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $59,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.87. 61,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,567. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.07. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $189.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,641. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.