Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 67,240 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,240 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of AbbVie worth $114,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 71,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 325,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,857,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $194.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

