Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 71,139 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,139 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $113,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.93. 97,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

