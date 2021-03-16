Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $63,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $546.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.69.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

