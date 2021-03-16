Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $144.26 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,459 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $144,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after acquiring an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

ADBE traded up $7.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.23. 66,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,207. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

