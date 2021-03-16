Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $59.37 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 336,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Target worth $59,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Target by 61.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Target by 792.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Target by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $179.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,297. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.72 and a 200-day moving average of $171.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.41.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

