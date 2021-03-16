Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $62.39 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $62,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after acquiring an additional 161,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after acquiring an additional 328,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.68. 20,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,580 shares of company stock worth $7,439,213. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

