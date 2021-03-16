Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $66.77 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,389 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $66,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $135.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

