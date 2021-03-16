Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $73.82 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $73,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 398,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 55,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 601,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,429. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

