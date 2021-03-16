Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $95,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $217.84. 142,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,217. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.