Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,533 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $71,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,390,309. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a PE ratio of 113.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

