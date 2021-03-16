Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $84,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 890,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $175,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.25. The stock had a trading volume of 71,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

