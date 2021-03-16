Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 192,822 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,822 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $59,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,974,489. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

