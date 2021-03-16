Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,256 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $76,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 664,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,455,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

