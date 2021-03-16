Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Booking worth $78,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,188.11.

Shares of BKNG traded down $49.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,390.42. 16,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,073. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,200.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,005.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.