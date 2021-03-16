Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 56,140 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 222.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 56,140 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average is $90.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.