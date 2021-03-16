Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,170 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 1,774.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 230,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 218,128 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Aflac by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 656,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,201,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,280,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

