Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 3,470 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of 8X8 worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of EGHT opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $26,665.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,584.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,076. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.96.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.