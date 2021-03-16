Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,439.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,200.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,005.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,450.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,188.11.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.