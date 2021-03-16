Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Renewable Energy Group worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Shares of REGI opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

