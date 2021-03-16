Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.31 Million Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of First Majestic Silver worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 19.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 430,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 59.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

