Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after buying an additional 647,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,583,000 after purchasing an additional 383,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after buying an additional 373,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $117.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

