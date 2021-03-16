Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Intuit by 16.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

INTU opened at $396.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.96 and its 200-day moving average is $359.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

