Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.14 Million Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.14% of BRP worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of BRP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in BRP by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 174,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOO. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

