Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.44 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,110 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in American Tower by 16.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 24.2% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $218.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.95. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

