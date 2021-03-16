Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Agree Realty worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ADC opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

