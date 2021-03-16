Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Merit Medical Systems worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 131,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

