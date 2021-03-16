Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $6.65 Million in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 536,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.25% of CI Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $8,877,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,554,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

CIXX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.