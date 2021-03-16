Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,190 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Target were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Target by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,104,000 after acquiring an additional 434,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Target by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $181.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.34. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

