Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,117,000 after buying an additional 1,503,202 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 434,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 61,997 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 391,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB stock opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.61. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.